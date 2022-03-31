Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): Gameweek 9 features will kick-start with a clash between the former champions Aizawl FC and the defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC here at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday.

The Malabarians are coming into the match after back-to-back draws while Aizawl FC are looking confident having won three out of the last four matches.

Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law praised his players for showing a strong mentality in the last few matches. "We have started picking up points. It looks much better. Many players are coming back to the team after some difficulties. I am happy with the performance and am proud of the boys. However, we want to control the game more and we are creating chances but we need to convert them," he said.

"They are fighting for the top. We are fighting to be in the top 7. I am very impressed with how they play. We have done our homework. We know what we need to do. If we play as a unit, it will be difficult to beat us. Hopefully, we come out on top against a tough opponent tomorrow, "said Law.

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese wants to rectify the mistakes from the previous matches.

"We are playing a match just after a few days. We tried to understand where we need to improve in the coming matches. We need to do more in pressing and wing play. Players have to work hard and keep focus during tough situations. It's always a good opportunity to rectify mistakes after a draw, " said Annese.

Alongside coach Annese, forward Ngangom Ronald Singh was also present in the pre-match press conference. "We are not happy after two draws. We have to win more games. As a team, we learned a lot from the last matches. I scored in the last match. I want to continue to help the team. It will be a crucial game for us. We are aiming for all three points against good opposition, " the midfielder added. (ANI)

