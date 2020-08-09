New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Chelsea's Pedro on Sunday shared a farewell message for his fans, confirming that his journey with the club has come to an end after "five wonderful years".

Pedro took to Instagram and wrote, "After five wonderful years my stage at Chelsea FC comes to an end. Thanks a lot to the club's board, to the coaches and teammates I've had, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family. I've been very happy here, you've made me feel like home."

Pedro added that it was a pleasure and an honour to have played for Chelsea and he takes with him wonderful and unforgettable memories.

"It's been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world's best football leagues. I made the right choice, I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories. New challenges and triumphs will come for sure," he said.

"I say farewell very pleased with this stage of my career, and I'm also very excited with the next to begin. Thanks and good luck for the future," Pedro added. (ANI)

