Dubai [UAE], March 21 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the fixtures for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 to be hosted in Abu Dhabi, UAE from April 25 to May 7.

In the qualifier tournament, 10 teams will battle it out for the two spots in the Women's T20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ Adam Zampa Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons.

"Ten teams, divided into two groups of five each, will compete in the Qualifier in two Abu Dhabi venues from April 25. The two table-toppers from the two groups will feature in the semi-finals on 5 May with the winners booking their tickets to Bangladesh and joining the hosts, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in September and October," ICC said in an official statement.

Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and the United States of America (USA) feature in Group A, while Ireland, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vanuatu and Zimbabwe make up Group B.

Also Read | Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prodigy And Find Of CSK Has Big Shoes To Fill As Captain in IPL 2024.

The event features eight teams from the five ICC Global Development Regions, as well as Ireland and Sri Lanka, who did not find a place in the top six of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa and therefore missed out on automatic qualification for this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

The Qualifier will be staged at Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval, both form part of the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. Mohan Oval, also located in the same vicinity, will host two warm-up matches on April 21 and 23.

On the opening day, Sri Lanka will take on Thailand, while Scotland will play Uganda at Tolerance Oval. At Zayed Cricket Stadium, Ireland will face UAE and Zimbabwe will take on Vanuatu. The final will take place on May 7 at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

"We are looking forward to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier as it is going to be a highly competitive and exciting event with 10 teams battling it out for two World Cup spots in Bangladesh later this year. Following the success of last year's Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa and with more fans engaged with the women's game than ever before it will be an exciting few months building up to the World Cup. Teams are certain to have a great experience in UAE. We are grateful to the Emirates Cricket Board for their support in staging this event and I'm certain they will prove again what excellent hosts they are," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in an official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)