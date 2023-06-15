New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers starting from June 18, it is time to have a look at some of the group stage matches that can shape up the way that which two teams would progress further for the main event to be held in India from October-November this year.

As teams aim to prepare for the event in Zimbabwe, it is vital to note that finishing as high as possible in the group phase will go a long way to ensuring World Cup qualification, with points against other advancing teams carrying over to the Super Six stage of the competition.

Ahead of June 18, let us have a look at six crucial qualifier matches ahead of WC.

-West Indies v USA (June 18, Takashinga Sports Club)

The USA faces the two-time World Champions West Indies on opening day, but the Americans will recognise the benefits of facing the West Indies first and possess the individual potential to defeat their more-fancied rivals.

Given that the USA's bowling lineup is expected to change, runs from players like Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, and Sai Mukkamalla are crucial.

Additionally, it is the first official men's ODI between the two teams.

-Scotland v UAE (June 23, Bulawayo Athletic Club)

Scotland and the UAE may be separated by three teams in the tournament seedings, but their recent performances and likely starting lineups suggest a closer matchup.

Scotland easily won the League 2 championship earlier this year, but they haven't played an ODI since February, and several of its top players will be away playing County Cricket. Their rivals, meanwhile, found their form at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off and appear to be a stronger group despite finishing sixth in the seven-team tournament.

For Scotland to advance from Group B to the Super Sixes, holding off the Emiratis will be crucial, especially if they lose to Ireland two days prior. The Scots would also not want to rely on a victory over Sri Lanka on the final day, as they will play ruthlessly in search of any carry-over points into the next phase.

UAE, on the other hand, will view this game as a must-win due to their desire to avoid needing a victory desperately against Ireland on the final day of the group stage.

-Netherlands v Nepal (June 24, Takashinga Sports Club)

For Nepal to advance to the Super Six stage, they must win their last Group A match against the Dutch, the team ranked one place higher in the group seedings.

Since Monty Desai took over as head coach in February, Nepal has been at their barnstorming best, winning 11 of their last 12 League 2 games to earn an automatic spot at the Qualifier, as well as the ACC Premier Cup at home and ensuring an Asia Cup spot.

The Dutch, who will play the West Indies after this match because they are the group's strongest squad on paper, will want some points before facing off against the two-time champions.

Nearly five years ago in Amstelveen, Nepal defeated the Netherlands by a single run thanks to a historic run out by Paras Khadka who uprooted a stump at the non-striker's end.

-Zimbabwe v West Indies (June 24, Harare Sports Club)

The match, which both teams would have highlighted in the tour schedules, would probably give the victor significant points on the way to India and the opportunity to carry over the most points into the Super Six stage.

The teams have not faced off in the Cricket World Cup or the Cricket Super League and have not competed in the format since the corresponding Qualifier competition in 2018, also at the Harare Sports Club, where the West Indies won by six wickets and with an over left.

Only four of the West Indies team's players from the 2018 match are included in the lineup for the next competition.

-Scotland v Oman (June 25, Bulawayo Athletic Club)

Oman would most likely need to defeat League 2 competitor Scotland, the team that defeated the men from the Sultanate to take first place on the table, in order to go to the Super Sixes.

With the exception of a no-result match in 2021, Scotland had won all four of their previous encounters with the other team. However, in their most recent encounter (in April 2022), they were without a number of players who had also been unable to participate in the Qualifier owing to County Cricket obligations.

-Sri Lanka v Ireland (June 25, Queens Sports Club)

The intriguing matchup between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Group B of the Qualifier is made all the more intriguing by the fact that the two teams did not compete against one another in the Cricket World Cup Super League.

In Galle, the two faced off in two Test matches. It's important to note, though, that the trip originally called for two ODIs, but the second Test was played in their place.

The red-ball series gave Sri Lanka the upper hand, but Ireland's recent dominance in limited-overs cricket and the neutral setting of Bulawayo make this matchup more competitive.

Groups for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Group A: West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal, USA

Group B: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, UAE. (ANI)

