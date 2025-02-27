Melbourne, Feb 27 (PTI) Former batter David Boon will relinquish his current position of an ICC match referee after the ongoing Champions Trophy to join Cricket Australia's board from March 28.

The 64-year-old Boon is the chairperson of Cricket Tasmania board and will represent the body in CA, succeeding incumbent Paul Green.

Also Read | Punjab FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar: Watch Telecast of PFC vs FCG Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

"I'm absolutely delighted that David will bring his vast experience as a player and cricket administrator to the CA board," CA chair Mike Baird was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.

"David has continued to gain first-hand insights into international cricket in his role as an ICC match referee and this will be invaluable as we negotiate the game's rapidly changing landscape," he added.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs AUS CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

Boon has been an ICC match referee since 2011. He played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia and accumulated 13,386 international runs in the two formats. He was a member of the 1987 World Cup-winning team in India.

Boon was also a selector between 2000-2011 following his retirement in 1999.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)