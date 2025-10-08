Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Indian bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav rose in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, whereas their teammate Jasprit Bumrah remained at the top following their exceptional performance in the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies.

India cruised to an impressive innings-and-140-run victory inside three days at Narendra Modi Stadium to give their ICC World Test Championship campaign a massive boost, and it was a host of their experienced stars that led the way during the triumph.

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed seven wickets across the two innings and was duly rewarded on the updated rankings for Test bowlers as he rose three spots to 12th overall and achieved a new career-best rating in the process.

Teammate Jasprit Bumrah maintains a healthy lead as the No. 1-ranked Test bowler following three wickets from the same match against the West Indies, while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav jumps seven spots to equal 21st following four scalps in Ahmedabad.

It's a similar story on the latest rankings for Test batters, with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rising to a new career-high rating and gaining six spots to move to 25th overall following his unbeaten century in the first Test against the West Indies.

Right-hander KL Rahul also scored a century in that contest, and he gains four places to move to 35th overall on the list for Test batters, with England veteran Joe Root still holding a considerable lead at the top of this category.

Jadeja also increases his advantage at the top of the list for Test all-rounders, with India teammate Washington Sundar almost joining his more experienced teammate inside the top 10 as he gains four spots to move to 11th overall.

There was also plenty of change near the top of the latest T20I rankings this week following the completion of the series between trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia.

Australia skipper Mitch Marsh was in superb form throughout that series, the Aussies won 2-0, and the right-hander moved up 13 places to equal 10th overall on the list for T20I batters after he scored 197 runs from three hits while only being dismissed once.

New Zealander Tim Robinson is also on the rise as he gains a whopping 58 places to move to equal 22nd on the list for T20I batters following his century in the first game against the Aussies, with Bangladesh's Saif Hassan (up 17 spots to 18th) also making some ground following an unbeaten half-century in the final match of their series against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was in good form during that series and is the big mover up the rankings for T20I bowlers as he gains six places to move to second overall behind Indian counterpart Varun Chakravarthy.

Teammates Noor Ahmad (up eight spots to 17th) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (up six places to 23rd) also make some ground, while Australia veteran Josh Hazlewood climbs 10 rungs to move to 13th following his three scalps against New Zealand. (ANI)

