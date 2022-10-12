Dubai [UAE], October 12 (ANI): Indian batter Shreyas Iyer climbed three spots to reach number 33 and spinner Kuldeep Yadav also jumped five places to enter the top 25 in the latest ICC Men's ODI Players Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer finished as the leading run-scorer in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, scoring 191 runs in three matches with a century and fifty. Kuldeep Yadav also emerged out of the series as the leading wicket-taker with six scalps in three matches.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shardul Thakur Replaces Injured Deepak Chahar as Reserve Player.

Sanju Samson also entered number 93 in the rankings following his good performances in the ODI series. He scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a valiant 86* in the first ODI, which India lost.

Shikhar Dhawan was among the Indians who faced a downgrade. Dhawan dropped six places to number 17 along with stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who dropped a bit as well after missing the ODI series.

Also Read | Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In ICC T20I Rankings, New Zealand southpaw Devon Conway emerged into the top five batters, climbing above Australia's Aaron Finch and Dawid Malan to reach the top five with 760 rating points.

Conway is currently the leading run-getter in the ongoing tri-nation series at home against Pakistan and Bangladesh. In four innings, he has scored 219 runs so far with two half-centuries and the best score of 70*.

He closely follows the number four batter Aiden Markram of South Africa. Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam, the top-three batters managed to hold on to their rankings.

Rizwan started off the tri-series with a knock of 78*, but failed to make impactful contributions after that. The gulf between him and Suryakumar Yadav has reduced to just 15 points and Babar is also 30 points behind his opening partner at the third.

England quicks Mark Wood and Reece Tropley moved big in the bowler's rankings, with the latter finishing at number 11 with career best of 646 points. Wood has also impressed ever since his return from injury, climbing 14 spots to reach number 18.

Wood took 3/34 in first T20I against Australia and finished with six wickets in seven-match series against Pakistan which concluded recently. Topley also took two wickets in Perth T20I and is currently England's leading wicket-taker in T20Is this year, with total of 17 scalps.

Batters Jos Buttler and Alex Hales also made big advances after their 132-run stand against Australia in first T20I. Buttler jumped four spots to reach number 22 and Alex Hales also moved into the top 100. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)