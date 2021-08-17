London [UK], August 17 (ANI): India opening batsman KL Rahul has said that if the opposition chooses to engage in verbals with his side, then they very well know how to give it back.

India and England provided an intense spectacle on day five as players from both sides engaged in verbals and in the end, it was Kohli's team who emerged triumphant in an engaging match.

"Look, personally, it shows how badly both teams want to win. When both teams go at each other, it shows how badly both teams want to win and that is how Test cricket is played. We as a team are never shy to say a word or two, if someone goes at one of our players and the rest of 10 guys get pumped, that is the kind of team we are," said Rahul during a virtual press conference.

"If you go after one of our guys, you are going after the whole team. That is why bowlers were really keen to go out there. This is what people come to watch and this highly speaks about how badly each team wants to win. We are looking forward to the next three games, both teams are going to come hard," he added.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had said that the constant verbals between his side and England in the second Test gave extra motivation to his boys to finish the game off.

"But this one, to get a result in 60 overs, when we all thought let's just have a crack at what we have in front of us... It's quite special and especially when someone like Siraj is playing for the first time at Lord's and bowling the way he did, it was outstanding. As I said, what happened on the field )really charged us up and gave us that extra motivation to finish the game off," said Kohli.

At the start of the day, England looked like the favourites to win the match. But Bumrah and Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors. England battled hard, but their top order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a win by 151 runs. (ANI)

