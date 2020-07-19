London [UK], July 19 (ANI): Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan expressed frustration over the club's "sloppy and slow" performance against Arsenal which denied them a spot in the FA cup final.

Arsenal defeated Manchester City by 2-0 in the semi-final of the FA Cup to book their spot in the final here on Sunday. Both the goals were netted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi on Gautam Gambhir: Liked Him as a Batsman but He Has Some Problems as a Human Being (Watch Video).

"I think the energy we had starting the second half was exactly what we needed at the beginning of the game. Sometimes one very bad half is enough to lose the game and it looked like Arsenal wanted it more to go to the Final today which was the most frustrating part," the club's official website quoted Gundogan as saying.

"We had two kinds of good chances in the beginning when we won the ball in front of the Arsenal goal but after that our game was sloppy and slow and there was a lack of energy," he added.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Birthday Special: Top 10 Memorable Commentary Quotes by the Voice of Indian Cricket.

Aubameyang's first goal came in the 19th minute which was followed by a brilliant strike in the 71st minute.

In the second semi-final clash, Manchester United will play against Chelsea today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)