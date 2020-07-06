London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Pakistan's Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti have tested negative for coronavirus for the second time and hence, will fly to the UK to join their teammates.

Haider Ali, Khan, and Bhatti tested negative on July 1 and 4, as did masseurs Malang Ali and Mohammad Imran, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Haider Ali, on Sunday, took to Twitter to reveal that he tested negative for coronavirus for the second time.

"Alhumdulillah tested negative again. Overwhelmed for your immense love and prayers. You people are the real strength. I hope I will come up to your expectations," Ali had tweeted.

The players, along with Malang, will fly from Lahore on Wednesday to join the Pakistan squad which has already begun the preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against England.

However, Haris Rauf has tested positive again, making him the only player to test positive among the ten Pakistan players, who originally tested positive last month.

The Pakistan side is currently training in Worcester and is slated to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September. (ANI)

