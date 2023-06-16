Harare [Zimbabwe], June 16 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket in association with T Ten Global Sports has announced that the eagerly awaited 'Zim Afro T10' will get underway from July 20 with a grand final scheduled for July 29.

All the matches in the inaugural edition of the franchise-based T10 tournament will be played in Harare. The league will feature six privately owned teams.

Also Read | Malta vs England Live Streaming Online, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch Football Match in India.

After six successful seasons of T10 cricket in Abu Dhabi, 'T Ten Global Sports' decided to take the format to other countries around the globe.

The tournament, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, hopes to capture the imagination of fans in the country and around the world by bringing some of the best cricketers from across the world to the picturesque city of Harare.

Also Read | Roger Federer Backs Novak Djokovic to Keep Winning Grand Slam Titles, Says ‘He’s Gonna Keep On Doing That…’.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Mr Givemore Makoni said: "The introduction of franchise-based cricket in the form of the Zim Afro T10 is a watershed moment in the history of the game in Zimbabwe and I am very proud to be associated with it, as it promises to entertain and captivate the fans in the country and elsewhere across the globe."

"In Zimbabwe, we have always loved our cricket dearly and I am sure T Ten Global Sports' initiative with the T10 format will be received with plenty of fun and frolic from 20 July."

T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman Mr Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk said: "Spreading our wings and associating with a country like Zimbabwe is an important chapter in our story, and we can't wait to begin the 10-day festival of cricket in Harare. We are delighted to be working with Zimbabwe Cricket and this is a partnership we hope will bat for more than 10 overs." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)