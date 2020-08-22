New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Grappler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday said that she is extremely honoured to be named as one of the five Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna recipients this year.

Apart from Phogat, Mariyappan T. (Para-Athletics), Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Manika Batra (Table Tennis) and Rani Rampal (Hockey) will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year.

"Humbled, privileged, and incredibly honoured to be a Khel Ratna awardee! This prestigious recognition brings with it a lot of responsibility and also a deep sense of happiness. I would like to thank everyone who over the years has supported, encouraged, and motivated me," Phogat tweeted.

"With the grace of God and all your good wishes, I hope to keep making our country proud on the international stage in the years to come! Thank you. Jai Hind," she said in another tweet.

Sprinter Dutee Chand, cricketer Ishant Sharma, and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with the Arjuna Award.

National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The ceremony will take place virtually but what we will have to see how the exact process would pan out," a source within the Sports Ministry had told ANI. (ANI)

