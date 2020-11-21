Sydney [Australia], November 21 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is regarded as the fittest cricketer of his generation, on Saturday was seen toiling at the Gym as he gears up for the limited-overs series against Australia.

The right-handed batsman shared pictures on Twitter where he can be seen training hard with weights and doing cardio on a treadmill. Kohli captioned the post: 'Fuel Up'

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin in Sydney from November 27.

Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

India's preparation for the upcoming challenge against Australia is in full swing. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), over the past few days, has shared several posts in which players can be seen sweating it out, be it in the gym or in the nets.

Meanwhile, BCCI had also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and will be a part of the Test squad. He hit the National Cricket Academy on Thursday to complete his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL.

The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). (ANI)

