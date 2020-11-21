The NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC will be locking horns in the second game of the Indian Super League 2020-21. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa and the match will be played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. In this article, we shall bring to you the starting XI of both teams. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The two teams are an ardent fan of playing an attacking style of football. The NorthEast United ended their season by being on number nine of the ISL 2020-21 points table. NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020–21: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Britto PM & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in NEUFC vs MCFC ISL Match.

Post this, the team made 19 signings from abroad. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, has qualified only once for in the playoffs. They have not won a single game since the last 14 matches. Obviously, the opening game of the season will not be an easy task but surely the Highlanders would be looking to ironing out all the errors and would be looking to have a fresh start. Now, let's have a look at the predicted starting XI.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Rakesh Pradhan; Britto PM, Khassa Camara; Federico Gallego, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia; Idrissa Sylla

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Hernan Santana, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes; Bartholomew Ogbeche

The NorthEast United FC is expected to go with 4-2-3-1 formation. On the other hand, the Highlanders could be stepping with the same formation. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

