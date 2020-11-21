La Liga 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online: One of the biggest games in Spanish football takes place tonight with Atletico Madrid playing host to an out of sorts Barcelona. With 11 points from 7 games, the Catalonians are struggling at 8th in the league. Manager Ronald Koeman has not had the most perfect start to his tenure at Barcelona and injuries to key players has certainly not helped. For the first time in many years, Barcelona will clearly start as the underdogs against Atletico Madrid, who are flying high. Diego Simeone’s men are third in the league with 17 points from seven games. Their games in hand could turn out to be crucial if they manage to stay in the title hunt. Barcelona Announces 21-Member Squad for Match Against Atletico Madrid, Philippe Coutinho Makes a Comeback for La Liga 2020-21 Game.

Luis Suarez will not feature against former Barcelona after testing positive for the coronavirus. The new Atletico Madrid acquisition joins the likes of Lucas Torreira, Hector Herrera, Sime Vrsaljko, Diego Costa, and Stefan Savic who are all missing. Joao Felix will line up along side make shift striker Angel Correa in a two man forward line. Koke and Saul Niguez in midfield are a bundle of energy and both like to push forward and join the attack while maintaining the defensive discipline. Felipe in central defence has his task cut out against a quality Barcelona attack.

Ansu Fati is out for four months after undergoing a surgery and is a huge miss for Barcelona. Ousmane Dembele has been a breath of fresh air ever since returning from injury and could wreak havoc on the right wing. Antoine Griezmann is the lone striker for the visitors and will love to find the back of the net against his former club. Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman Defends Lionel Messi’s Angry Outburst.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona clash will be played on November 21, 2020 (Saturday mid-night) at the Metropolitano Stadium and has a scheduled time of 01:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona for free. Atletico Madrid are missing some key players but still have enough quality to beat a struggling Barcelona team.

