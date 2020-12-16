Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Ahead of the much-anticipated four-match Test series against Australia, former India batsman VVS Laxman lauded the longest format leadership skills of Virat Kohli and said he is a perfect role model of how a captain should be.

However, skipper Kohli would be playing just the first Test against Australia and he would head back home after the conclusion of the day-night game at Adelaide Oval as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Once Virat leaves, Rahane would be leading the Indian side for the remaining three Test matches.

According to Laxman, under Kohli's captaincy, the Indian team brought many laurels including the number one spot in Test rankings. The last time India toured Down Under, the Kohli-led side had managed to defeat the hosts 2-1 in the four-match series. At that time, Australia was without David Warner and Steve Smith.

Speaking on Star Sports show CRICKET CONNECTED, Laxman analysed Kohli's Test captaincy and said, "I think he has done a fantastic job for Team India as a Test match captain. If you see, for four years, the Indian team was the number one Test-playing nation in world cricket. Only this year, Australia took over as the number one Test-playing nation. What I really like is that he leads by example and that's what you want to see from a leader. The way he creates the value system, the way he creates the culture within the team."

"I mentioned so many times, the intensity and the body language he shows when he's on the field, whether he's batting or fielding, I think he leads by example and that is so infectious. It rubs off on all of his team-mates and that's why he's a perfect role model of how a captain should be," he added.

Laxman further talked about the areas where Kohli needs to improve as the captain ahead of the Test series.

"Yes, there have been certain things which he requires to improve and as we all know, till you hang your boots, everyone requires to introspect and get better. There's still work-in-progress as far as captaincy is concerned. Couple of things I think Kohli can improve. When we covered the Indian team matches, there were certain times when I felt that he becomes a little defensive, especially with his field changes," Laxman said.

"When a new batsman comes in and two quality spinners are bowling, he has a fielder in the deep, allowing the batsman to easily get his eye in and probably rotate the strike. So, sometimes probably that is one thing which I feel Virat Kohli can improve on. The second thing is chopping and changing the playing 11. With experience, I can say that any player, whether experienced or a newcomer, wants that stability, security, so that he can focus on performing to the best of his abilities for the team. That's something which Virat Kohli can definitely improve on," the veteran added.

The first Test will begin on Thursday at Adelaide Oval and it would be a day-night contest. Australia has the best-record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. (ANI)

