Juventus will be hosting Atlanta in their upcoming fixture of Serie A 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday. Although the two Italian giants have performed decently this season, they are still yet to perform as per expectation. Juventus are currently one of only two undefeated teams this season but find themselves in fourth in the points table. On the other hand, Atlanta are ninth in the table with five wins, two draws and three loses. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for JUV vs ATA match. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 100 Matches for Juventus With Wonderful Brace.

The Bianconeri are coming off a 3-1 triumph against Genoa and will be confident ahead of the game. On the other hand, Atalanta – who haven’t been at their prime – defeated Fiorentina 3-0 in their last fixture and will be determined to get another victory under their belt. Speaking of the history between the two clubs, Juventus and Atlanta have met 40 times this season with the Bianconeri dominating the head-to-head record with 28 victories. Only four games went in Atlanta’s favour while the remaining eight games were drawn. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Juventus vs Atlanta, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper of this fantasy team.

Juventus vs Atlanta, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Cristian Romero (ATA), Robin Gosens (ATA), Berat Djimsiti (ATA) and Juan Cuadrado (JUV) will be the three defenders.

Juventus vs Atlanta, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ruslan Malinovskiy (ATA), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV) and Adrien Rabiot (JUV) should be picked as the three midfielders.

Juventus vs Atlanta, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV) and Duvan Zapata (ATA) will form the two-man forward line.

Juventus vs Atlanta, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Cristian Romero (ATA), Robin Gosens (ATA), Berat Djimsiti (ATA), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Ruslan Malinovskiy (ATA), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Adrien Rabiot (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV), Duvan Zapata (ATA).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV) can be chosen as vice-captain.

