Dubai [UAE], October 27 (ANI): Throwdown specialist Raghu had to skip travelling to the UAE with the rest of the support staff as he is down with coronavirus, but the team management isn't too worried as the boys are currently busy playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the team management said that apart from Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, the rest of the players are busy playing in the IPL.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Slams BCCI Selectors for Ignoring Suryakumar Yadav for India Tour of Australia 2020-21.

"He tested positive so he couldn't travel with the rest of the support staff, but it isn't such a big concern as only Pujara and Vihari are currently not part of the IPL and the rest of the boys are busy playing in the league," the source said.

BCCI announced the squad for the series against Australia on Monday evening and while there weren't any major surprises, Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have been kept under observation as they have injury concerns.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in MI vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 48.

KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammad Siraj have been included in India's 18-member squad for the Test series. In the T20I squad, the likes of Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy have made their entry while Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey have made their foray into the ODI squad.

The selection committee has also said that four additional bowlers -- Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T. Natarajan will be travelling with the Indian contingent for the tour.

India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship. India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship standings.

The last time India toured Australia, the Virat Kohli-led side managed to win their first Test series Down Under. The BCCI had already made it clear that the whole unit will be first undergoing quarantine in a bio-secure bubble in UAE before heading to Australia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)