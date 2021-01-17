Brisbane [Australia], January 17 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Sunday said that the Indian cricket team has shown great character against Australia in the ongoing four-match Test series.

Vaughan's remark came as India continues to fight in the ongoing fourth Test at the Gabba, Brisbane. The visitors were left reeling at 186/6 in the first innings, but from there Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar led a remarkable fightback.

"Full credit to India ... The character they have had to show on this tour has been remarkable ... also the resilience with so many injuries ... a team is only as good as its bench many say ... Well India have a very strong bench of players now," tweeted Vaughan.

Sundar and Thakur registered their half-centuries on day three of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia here at the Gabba, Brisbane. Both batsmen also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Shardul and Sundar built a 123-run stand and finally the partnership was broken by Pat Cummins as he dismissed Shardul (67).

The duo broke the record of Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar. Dev and Prabhakar had stitched together a partnership of 58 runs in 1991, and 20-years later, finally the record has been broken.

Shardul and Sundar joined forces at the crease when India was in a spot of bother at 186/6 and the visitors were looking to avoid being bundled out in a hurry. The duo mixed caution with aggression and both batsmen were up to the task of capitalising on the loose balls. Sundar and Shardul also faced seven overs with the second new ball, and both batsmen have remained unfazed.

At the tea break, India's score read 253/6. The second session saw 92 runs being scored from 27 overs.

On the second day, India had bundled out Australia for 369 as Thakur, T Natarajan, and Sundar scalped three wickets each. Marnus Labuschagne had top-scored for Australia as he played a knock of 108 runs. (ANI)

