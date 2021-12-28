Centurion, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard on the third day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul c de Kock b Rabada 123

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi

60

Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0

Virat Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35

Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Ngidi

48

Rishabh Pant c van der Dussen b Ngidi

8

Ravichandran Ashwin c Maharaj b Rabada 4

Shardul Thakur c de Kock b Rabada 4

Mohammed Shami

c de Kock b Ngidi 8

Jasprit Bumrah c Mulder b Jansen

14

Mohammed Siraj not out 4

Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-11) 19

Total: (All out in 105.3 overs) 327

Fall of wickets: 1-117, 2-117, 3-199, 4-278, 5-291, 6-296, 7-296, 8-304, 9-308, 10-327

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 26-5-72-3, Lungi Ngidi

24-5-71-6, Marco Jansen 18.3-4-69-1, Wiaan Mulder 19-4-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 18-2-58-0. MORE

