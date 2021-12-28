India and South Africa are all set to take on each other on day 3 of the 1st Test 2021 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Day 2 of the match witnessed the play being washed out. The covers kept on coming on and off the pitch with rain playing hide and seek. The players were sitting at the sidelines of the ground and the fans sat glued to the television sets as they waited for the game to start. Now in this article, we shall be getting you the live updates of the game on day 3 but before that, let's have a look at how day 1 panned out for both sides. India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

Day 1 had witnessed KL Rahul scoring a century and Mayank Agarwal also chipping in with 60 runs. KL Rahul scripted records after scoring his seventh Test hundred. Whereas, Mayank Agarwal scored his sixth Test fifty and made way to the pavilion. After Cheteshwar Pujara walked out to the pavilion on 0, Virat Kohli walked into bat. He missed out on his 50 and out on 35 runs. Ajinkya Rahane stood tall alongside KL Rahul and scored 40 runs on the board.

On day 1 stumps, KL Rahul was on 122 runs and Rahane also was unbeaten. The scoreboard read 272/3 with India having an upper hand in the Test match. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the game.