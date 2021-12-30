Centurion, Dec 30 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Thursday.
India 1st innings: 327
South Africa first innings: 197
India second innings: 174
South Africa 2nd innings (overnight 94/4)
Aiden Markram b Mohammed Shami 1
Dean Elgar lbw b Bumrah 77
Keegan Petersen c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 17
Rassie van der Dussen b Bumrah
11
Keshav Maharaj b Bumrah 8
Temba Bavuma not out
35
Quinton de Kock b Mohammed Siraj 21
Wiaan Mulder c Pant b Mohammed Shami 1
Marco Jansen
c Pant b Mohammed Shami 13
Kagiso Rabada c Mohammed Shami b Ashwin 0
Lungi Ngidi c Pujara b Ashwin 0
Extras: (LB-2, NB-5) 7
Total: (All out in 68 overs) 191
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-34, 3-74, 4-94, 5-130, 6-161, 7-164, 8-190, 9-191, 10-191
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-4-50-3, Mohammed Shami 17-3-63-3, Mohammed Siraj 18-5-47-2, Shardul Thakur 5-0-11-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-2-18-2.
