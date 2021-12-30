Manchester United vs Burnley, EPL 2021-22 match will take place later tonight at the Old Trafford. Here's a piece of bad news for the team as three of their players are unavailable for the game against Burnley. Victor Lindelof will not be a part of this game as has been tested positive for COVID-19. He had missed out on the game against Newcastle. Paul Pogba continues to be down with his thigh problem whereas, Bruno Fernandes had picked up a yellow card and is thus suspended. Other than that, Ralf Rangnick has a full squad at his disposal. Most of the squad is fit and available. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Newcastle Fans Jeering at Him During Warmup, Video Goes Viral.

The team will be eager to brush off their previous match against Newcastle. The match against Newcastle ended with 1-1 draw. The result had actually dented their chances for the top four. Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford they could be benched and will join the playing XI as substitutes. Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood are likely to start. The Red Devils could line up in 4-2-2-2 formation. David de Gea will continue to be the goalkeeper for this match as well.

Manchester United's tweet:

🚨 United will be without three first-team Reds for tomorrow night's game.#MUFC | #MUNBUR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2021

The Red Devils are currently placed on number seven of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The Red Devils must be yearning to make a comeback after their shabby display of football in their last game.

Manchester United: de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; van de Beek, Sancho; Greenwood, Cavani

