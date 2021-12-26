Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul batting 68

Also Read | Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi

60

Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0

Virat Kohli batting 19

Extras: (B-4 LB-4 NB-2) 10

Total: (For 2 wickets in 57 overs)

157

Fall of wickets: 1/117 2/117

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 13-5-19-0, Lungi Ngidi 11-1-35-2, Marco Jansen 12-3-43-0, Wiaan Mulder 14-3-34-0, Keshav Maharaj 7-1-18-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)