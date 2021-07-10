Mumbai, July 10: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the revised itinerary of India's upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. "The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021," read an official statement from BCCI.

The three ODIs will now be played on July 18, 20 and 23. While the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29. Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI, said: "We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series. Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket." India vs Sri Lanka 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of IND vs SL ODI and T20I Series.

Ashley de Silva, the SLC CEO, said: "We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship."

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side was slated to lock horns in the ODI series scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but due to the recent cases in the Sri Lanka camp, the tour will start from July 18.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, both Niroshan and Flower have been infected with the Delta variant, which is more contagious. Sri Lanka squad was slated to come out of quarantine and enter a bio-bubble on Friday, but the players have been forced to spend at least two more days in isolation.

Earlier, three England players testing positive for COVID-19 had sent alarm bells ringing as Sri Lanka last played against the English squad. Sri Lanka played against England in three ODIs and three T20Is and the cricketers returned to Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening. Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 loss in the ODI series.

