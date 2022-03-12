Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Opting to bat, India reached 93 for 4 at the tea break in the second Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was batting on 16 at the break and Shreyas Iyer was giving him company on 1.

Also Read | Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Virat Kohli was out for 23 just before the tea break. Hanuma Vihari made 31 while captain Rohit Sharma scored 15.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva have taken a wicket apiece.

Also Read | Erling Haaland Transfer News: Manchester City Close To ?100m Deal for Borussia Dortmund Striker.

Earlier, India made one change, bringing in a fit-again Axar Patel in place of Jayant Thakur in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were forced to make two changes with Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara, who were ruled out due to injuries.

India won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.

Brief Scores:

India: 93 for 4 in 29 overs (Hanuma Vihari 31, Rishabh Pant batting 16) vs Sri Lanka. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)