Johannesburg, Jan 3 (PTI) India were all out for 202 on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa here on Monday.

India, who reached 146 for five at tea, added 56 runs at the loss of five wickets during the final session of the day.

Stand in skipper K L Rahul (50) was the top-scorer for the visitors while R Ashwin (46) played a crucial knock towards the end of the innings.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (4/31) was the pick of the South Africa bowlers while Duanne Olivier (3/64) and Kagiso Rabada (3/64) also played their part in wrapping up Indian innings.

India lost two wickets in the post-lunch session -- that of Rahul and Hanuma Vihari (20 off 53) and three in the morning session after electing to bat.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64).

