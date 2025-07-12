London, Jul 12 (PTI) India were all out for 387 and matched England's first-innings total on a see-sawing day three of the third Test here on Saturday.

KL Rahul top-scored for the visitors with 100 off 177 balls, becoming only the second India batter to score more than one hundred at Lord's after Dilip Vengsarkar, while southpaws Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 74 and 72 respectively.

Also Read | What is 6-0, 6-0 Scoreline Called in Tennis? Here’s the Term Used For Iga Swiatek’s Winning Margin Over Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon 2025 Final.

Pant was run out by Ben Stokes while going for an unnecessary single, ending a fourth-wicket partnership of 141 runs with Rahul at the stroke of lunch.

India resumed the day on 145 for three and after the Rahul-Pant stand, the duo of Jadeja and Nitish Reddy (30) added 72 runs for the sixth wicket to prop up the visitors.

Also Read | West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2025: How To Watch WI vs AUS Frank Worrell Trophy Pink Ball Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

However, England managed to end India's innings at the fag end of the day's play.

Rahul played some lovely drives and flicks, but the standout shot was his backfoot punch square of the wicket off Brydon Carse, even as Pant brought up his fifty with a hooked six over deep fine leg off Ben Stokes.

Brief scores:

England 1st innings: 387 all out.

India 1st innings: 387 all out in 119.2 overs (KL Rahul 100, Rishabh Pant 74, Ravindra Jadeja 72; Chris Woakes 3/84). PTI AH

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)