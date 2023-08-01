Tarouba, Aug 1 (PTI) India amassed 351 for five against West Indies in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday.

The major contributions came from Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Sanju Samson (51) and stand-in-skipper Hardik Pandya (70 not out).

Also Read | India to Send Eight-Member Athletics Team to Commonwealth Youth Games 2023, Says AFI.

Romario Shepherd took a couple of wickets for West Indies.

Brief scores: India 351/5 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 77, Shubman Gill 85, Sanju Samson 51; Romario Shepherd 2/73).

Also Read | Pallavi Sanapathi, B Venkata Krishna Bag Silver Medal in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)