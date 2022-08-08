Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday announced the 14-members squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The much-anticipated Asia Cup cricket tournament will take place from August 27 this year.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Date, Match Timings in IST Including Full Fixtures of Indian Cricket Team for T20 Tournament.

The 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event). Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester United Should let CR7 Leave This Summer if He’s Reluctant to Stay, Says Club Legend Wayne Rooney.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

The star pacer of India Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)