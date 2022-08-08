The Asia Cup 2022 is going to get underway this month in UAE. The continental Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, was moved to the Middle-East due to rising economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Six teams will participate in this mega Cricket Event. India, Pakistan and one other team will be playing in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan will compete with each other in Group B. UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will go through qualifying rounds to get a spot in the main Event. The Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to start from August 27 in Dubai and will end on September 11. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have already announced the date, time and venue of all the games in Asia Cup 2022. Jasprit Bumrah, Indian Fast-Bowler, Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022 Due to Injury Concerns

Check Full Asia Cup 2022 Schedules:

Fixtures Group Date & Time (IST) Venue Sri Lanka v Afghanistan B August 27 (7:30 pm) Dubai India v Pakistan A August 28 (7:30 pm) Dubai Bangladesh v Afghanistan B August 30 (7:30 pm) Sharjah India v Qualifier A August 31 (7:30 pm) Dubai Sri Lanka v Bangladesh B September 1 (7:30 pm) Dubai Pakistan v Qualifier A September 2 (7:30 pm) Sharjah B1 v B2 Super 4 September 3 (7:30 pm) Sharjah A1 v A2 Super 4 September 4 (7:30 pm) Dubai A1 v B1 Super 4 September 5 (7:30 pm) Dubai A2 v B2 Super 4 September 6 (7:30 pm) Dubai A1 v B2 Super 4 September 7 (7:30 pm) Dubai B1 v A2 Super 4 September 8 (7:30 pm) Dubai Final September 9 (7:30 pm) Dubai

India, the defending champions of Asia Cup, is slated to start their campaign with playing against Pakistan on August 28. In their next match, they will take on the team which would qualify for the main Event. India would hope to start their Asia Cup journey with a win against Pakistan who beat the Men in Blues by 10-wicket in 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. Rohit Sharma-led team would aim to get a sweet revenge on Pakistan of their World Cup humiliation while hoping to win the continental trophy yet again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2022 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).