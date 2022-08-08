The Asia Cup 2022 is going to get underway this month in UAE. The continental Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, was moved to the Middle-East due to rising economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Six teams will participate in this mega Cricket Event. India, Pakistan and one other team will be playing in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan will compete with each other in Group B. UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will go through qualifying rounds to get a spot in the main Event. The Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to start from August 27 in Dubai and will end on September 11. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have already announced the date, time and venue of all the games in Asia Cup 2022. Jasprit Bumrah, Indian Fast-Bowler, Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022 Due to Injury Concerns
Check Full Asia Cup 2022 Schedules:
|Fixtures
|Group
|Date & Time (IST)
|Venue
|Sri Lanka v Afghanistan
|B
|August 27 (7:30 pm)
|Dubai
|India v Pakistan
|A
|August 28 (7:30 pm)
|Dubai
|Bangladesh v Afghanistan
|B
|August 30 (7:30 pm)
|Sharjah
|India v Qualifier
|A
|August 31 (7:30 pm)
|Dubai
|Sri Lanka v Bangladesh
|B
|September 1 (7:30 pm)
|Dubai
|Pakistan v Qualifier
|A
|September 2 (7:30 pm)
|Sharjah
|B1 v B2
|Super 4
|September 3 (7:30 pm)
|Sharjah
|A1 v A2
|Super 4
|September 4 (7:30 pm)
|Dubai
|A1 v B1
|Super 4
|September 5 (7:30 pm)
|Dubai
|A2 v B2
|Super 4
|September 6 (7:30 pm)
|Dubai
|A1 v B2
|Super 4
|September 7 (7:30 pm)
|Dubai
|B1 v A2
|Super 4
|September 8 (7:30 pm)
|Dubai
|Final
|September 9 (7:30 pm)
|Dubai
