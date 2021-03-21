Noida, Mar 21 (PTI) India B team defeated India A side to win the series organised by Wheelchair Cricket India Association here.

India B, captained by Veer Sandhu, beat India A captained by Somjeet Singh 3-0 in a three-match series.

Rohit Anotra was declared Player of the Tournament for scoring 145 runs in three matches while Aftab Ansari and Poshan Dhruw were named the best bowler and best batsman respectively.

In the last match, India A managed to post a total of 165 runs in 20 overs after India B elected to field.

India B then chased down the target in the last ball of the 19th over.

