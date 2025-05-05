Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI) The Indian Physical Disability cricket team defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 in their five-match T20 series for the PD Deepaka Lohia Memorial Trophy which concluded here on Monday.

The five-match series was held here at the Kini Cricket Ground from April 26 to May 5.

In the fifth T20, India reached a huge total of 191 for five batting first and bundled out their opponents for a mere 88 in 15 overs. While Narendra Mangore was named the Player of the Match for the contest, Ravindra Sante was adjudged the Player of the Series.

India had won the opening game of series by a huge 103 runs while the second match was clinched by the hosts by six wickets.

The visiting Sri Lankan team made the hosts work hard for a three-wicket win in the third T20 with which they sealed the series, while India won the fourth match by 66 runs.

The winning Indian team received a prize of Rs 2 lakh while the Sri Lankan team won Rs 50,000 along with trophies.

