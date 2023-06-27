Indian Football team will have only themselves to blame after they fail to close out the game they have been leading for major period. In a crucial game against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 group stage match, Sunil Chhetri gave the Blue Tigers crucial lead ahead of the half-time. But in the second half, Igor Stimac's red card threw the match into chaos and more footballers like Hamad Al-Qallaf and Rahim Ali were shown red card by the referee. In the end, Anwar Ali conceded an own goal and a equalizer for Kuwait which helped the match end in a draw. DRAMA AGAIN! Igor Stimac Gets into Heated Exchange With Kuwait Players, Indian Coach Booked During IND vs KUW SAFF Championship 2023 Football Match (Watch Video).

India vs Kuwait Result

Extremely unfortunate result in the end. After dominating the game for more than 90 minutes, the #BlueTigers 🐯 had to settle for a draw 😔#INDKUW ⚔️ #SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/2rj2fyBAf4 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 27, 2023

