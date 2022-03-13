Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) India bowled out Sri Lanka for a below-par 109 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

In reply to India's 252, Sri Lanka were reduced to 86 for six in 30 overs on Saturday.

Also Read | PSG vs Bordeaux, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Resuming the innings, the visitors lasted for just 5.5 overs, losing Lasith Embuldeniya (1), Suranga Lakmal (5), Niroshan Dickwella (21), and Vishwa Fernando (8) with the addition of just 23 runs in the first session.

Sri Lanka now trail India by 143 runs.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 252 in 59.1 overs

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)