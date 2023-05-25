New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) India will take on Bundesliga club FC Augsburg's academy team here on Friday as part of their preparation for the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup slated next month.

The game will be the Blue Colts' third training match during their preparatory camp in Germany.

Earlier this month, India played two more games against a mix of U-16 and U-19 academy boys from VFB Stuttgart (1-3) and a German regional league side SSV Reutlingen's U-16 academy outfit (6-1).

"We have had a few days to train after our last game, and we're ready for our last two matches here in Germany," said India head coach Bibiano Fernandes.

The India U-17s have been on an extensive preparatory path for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be held next month in Thailand, as they camped in Spain for a month before shifting base to Stuttgart on May 16.

Having played two matches in Stuttgart, and after attending a number of Bundesliga games, the Blue Colts have arrived in Augsburg for the last week of their training in Germany.

"We have had a fruitful time in Germany. The facilities have been fantastic, and the boys have learnt a lot from different sessions given by the coaches in Stuttgart," said Fernandes.

The India U-17s have arrived in Augsburg on Thursday and will play their first game against their hosts on Friday.

"Augsburg are of course one of the top clubs in Europe, and we expect their U-17 team to be of a very high standard as well. It will be a good game, but the boys are improving every day," said Fernandes.

The Blue Colts, after finishing their preparation in Germany, will head to Thailand two weeks ahead of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, for further training and acclimatisation. They will face Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20), and Japan (June 23) in Group D.

Kick-off: 8.30pm. PTI

