Bengaluru, Jan 25 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign against Switzerland in Pool B of the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat on Sunday.

The Simranjeet Singh-led side will take on Egypt in the evening on the same day.

The Indian team's final group game will be against Jamaica on Monday.

The other teams in the fray include the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan and Poland in Pool A.

Pool C features Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, and Trinidad & Tobago, while Pool D includes Fiji, Malaysia, Oman and the United States.

Top-two teams from each will make the quarterfinals slated on Tuesday.

The semi-finals will take place on the same day, while and the final is set to take place Wednesday.

India had pipped arch-rivals Pakistan 4-4 (0-2 SO) in the final of the 2023 Men's Asian Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier to qualify for the tournament.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Simranjeet will have defender Mandeep Mor as his deputy, while Suraj Karkera and Prashant Kumar Chauhan are the two designated goalkeepers.

Mandeep will have the support of Manjeet in the defence.

The midfield will be manned by Mohammed Raheel Mouseen and Maninder Singh.

The forwardline features Pawan Rajbhar, Gurjot Singh, and Uttam Singh, complementing the leadership of Simranjeet.

