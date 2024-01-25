Muscat [Oman], January 24 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Wednesday kicked off their FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup 2024 with a thrilling victory against Poland 5-4.

Mumtaz Khan (4', 23') and Deepika Soreng (6', 29') scored braces during India's high-scoring thriller triumph against Poland.

The Indian Women's Team was quick to take the lead with Mumtaz Khan (4') scoring a field goal early in the first half. Deepika Soreng (6') soon doubled the lead with another field goal just a couple of minutes later, a release said.

The lead didn't stay with India for too long as Julia Kucharska (8') and Poland's Captain Marlena Rybacha (10') fired in field goals as the score read 2-2 with five minutes left in the first half. Mumtaz Khan (14') returned to score her second goal as India had their noses in front by the end of the first half with the score reading 3-2.

The second half of the game was off to a quiet start with both teams preventing each other from scoring any goals. But as India kept the pressure on Poland with some top-quality passing, Mariana Kujur (23') was presented with an opportunity to double India's lead and she didn't disappoint as they went up 4-2 courtesy of her brilliant finish.

With three minutes left on the clock, Paula Slawinska (27') intercepted an Indian pass and scored to reduce the goal deficit to one. However, Deepika Soreng (29') soon scored as India again had a two-goal lead. Monika Polewczak (29') scored within no time as the score read 5-4 in favour of India with just about a minute left. The Indian Women's Team held on to the lead as they went on to win the match 5-4. (ANI)

