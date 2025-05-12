New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) India on Monday named a 24-member team for the European leg of the women's Pro League hockey in June with midfielder Salima Tete as the captain.

India will play twice each against Australia, Argentina, Belgium and China in London, Antwerp and Berlin from June 14 to 29.

India will begin their campaign against Australia on June 14.

Experienced forward Navneet Kaur will be Salima's deputy during the assignment.

The team includes goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Veteran Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Jyoti Singh, Ishika Chaudhary, and Jyoti Chhatri will be in charge of the defensive line.

The midfield will be under the watchful eyes of Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manisha Chauhan, Neha, Salima, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Mahima Tete.

The likes of Deepika, Navneet, Deepika Soreng, Baljeet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, and Sakshi Rana will be in charge of the forwardline.

The standby list includes goalkeeper Bansari Solanki and defender Ajmina Kujur.

Speaking on the squad selection, Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh said, "We've gone with a balanced squad that blends experience with young talent. The European leg is a crucial phase of the Pro League, and we are expecting high-intensity matches against some of the best teams in the world.

"Every player selected has shown great commitment and readiness during our recent camps and Australia tour.

"Also, the Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar showed us both our strengths and the areas where we need to sharpen up. We have taken those lessons seriously, and the group is hungry to raise our performance level. The European leg will be a great test of our mental toughness and tactical discipline."

India's performance in the Bhubaneswar leg of the league was marked by both resilience and learning moments.

India registered two wins and two draws, accumulating nine points to be placed sixth in the standings.

