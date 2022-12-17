Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl after winning the toss against Australia in their must win fourth women's T20I here on Saturday.

Both teams made one change each. India brought in Harleen Deol in place of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, while Heather Graham replaced Nicola Carely in Australia XI.

World champions Australia lead the five-match series 2-1.

The Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani and Renuka Thakur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt.

