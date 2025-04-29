India women's national cricket team earned a thrilling victory over South Africa women's national cricket team in the Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Women in Blue scored 276/6 in the first innings after winning the toss. Pratika Rawal struck an ambitious 78 off 91 balls. While chasing South Africa women looked well in control, as Tazmin Brits scored a century. But, as the opener got retired hurt, the Proteas women suffered from a batting collapse, thanks to Sneh Rana's five-wicket haul. South Africa were bundled for 261 in 49.2 overs, as India women cricket team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur won by 15 runs. Tazmin Brits Retires Hurt After Scoring Her Third ODI Century During IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI.

Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI:

