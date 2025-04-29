Pratika Rawal became just the second Indian after Mithali Raj to have five consecutive 50+ scores in women's ODIs and the right-hander achieved the feat with her magnificent 78 off 91 deliveries in the IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2nd ODI on April 29. The right-hander continued her superb form for India in the format and her innings included seven fours and one six. Her innings took India to 276/6. Mithali Raj had scored five consecutive fifties in ODIs twice, in 2017 and 2021. Pratika Rawal had struck 50 off 62 balls in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 opener against Sri Lanka. Pratika Rawal Becomes Fastest Batter To Score 500 Runs in Women’s ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI Match.

Pratika Rawal Becomes Second Indian to Score Five Consecutive Fifties in Women's ODIs

Consistency, thy name is Pratika Rawal 💙 Five consecutive fifties - the only Indian to do so after Mithali Raj 🇮🇳 Watch her innings LIVE right now on FanCode 📱#INDvSA #Triseries #ODISeries | @imfemalecricket @BCCIWomen @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/d6NlAKnknZ — FanCode (@FanCode) April 29, 2025

