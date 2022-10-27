Sydney, Oct 27 (PTI) India scored 179 for 2 against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) -- all scoring scintillating fifties.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of PAK vs ZIM Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each.

Brief Score:

Also Read | How To Watch India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On DD Sports? Get Details of IND vs NED Match On DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels.

India: 179 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out; Paul van Meekeren 1/32).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)