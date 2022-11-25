Auckland, Nov 25 (PTI) Invted to bat, India posted 306 for 7 in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand here on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) made half-centuries.

Also Read | Apple Not Planning To Acquire Premier League Club Manchester United.

For Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

India: 306 for 7 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80, Shikhar Dhawan 72, Shubman Gill 50; Lockie Ferguson 3/59, TimSouthee 3/73).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)