Amazon Prime Video are the official broadcasters of the India vs New Zealand 2022 series and they will provide the live streaming online but will IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. With ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 under a year away, India will be looking to prepare for the mega event. And same goes for New Zealand. India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022 Schedule, Full Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Both the teams had to face semifinal exit in the T20 World Cup 2022. And now, they will be keen to build up in aright way for the 50-over World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team in absence of Rohit Sharma while Kane Williamson returns to take charge of the Blackcaps.

Is IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 not only on DD Free Dish but cable and DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h as well. Fans missed the T20I series on DTH and cable but it will be available now as per Doordarshan Sports' latest update. IND vs NZ 1st ODI live telecast would not be available on DD National though. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Auckland.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of IND vs NZ 1st ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

