New Delhi [India], March 16: India skipper Rohit Sharma met British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran ahead of the much anticipated 17th season of the Indian Premier League 2024. Rajasthan Royals shared a glimpse of the star Indian opener in all smiles while sitting with Ed. IPL 2024 Set to Be Held in India Completely Despite Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Report.

Rohit Sharma Meets Ed Sheeran

In love with the Shape of Woh pic.twitter.com/mviab1zgGt — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2024

RR took to X and posted a picture of Rohit and Ed with the caption, "In love with the Shape of Woh." Earlier this week, Ed met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and choreographer Farah Khan. Taking to Instagram, Ed dropped visuals from his meeting with the King Khan. In a clip, SRK can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose. In the end, SRK gave Ed a warm hug.

Ed also recently attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Rashid Khan Breaks 14-Year-Old Record to Produce Best T20I Bowling Figures by An Afghanistan Captain, Achieves Feat During AFG Vs IRE 1st T20I 2024.

Rohit successfully led India to a 4-1 Test series triumph over England. He will now look to gear up and feature for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season.

The five-time champion will play their first game against Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal WadheraJasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Hardik Pandya (traded from GT), Romario Shepherd (traded from LSG), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)