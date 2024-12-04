New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): India are all set to make their debut in the FIFAe World Cup 2024 featuring eFootball, which will be held between December 9 and December 12 at the SEF Arena, Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia.

The World Cup, which will be held as part of the FIFAe Finals 2024 in Riyadh, will feature competitions on both console and mobile platforms. Chinmay Sahoo, Ibrahim Gulrez, and Saksham Rattan will represent India in FIFAe World Cup (Console), while Danial Shakeel Patel will be the eTigers' sole representative in FIFAe World Cup (Mobile).

The domestic qualifiers for the FIFAe World Cup were held in October, with participants from across the country fighting it out across three rounds of in-game events. The top eligible athletes from the FIFAe Ranking list based on the online qualifier results were invited for online trials, based on which the squad was selected.

India have been drawn in Group A in both the Console and Mobile events.

They will face Korea Republic, Spain, and France on December 9, and Poland, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Indonesia, and England on December 10, in the Console event.

In the Mobile event, the eTigers will face England, Japan, Indonesia, and Spain on December 9, and Korea Republic, Costa Rica, and Brazil on December 10. For both versions of the game, the quarterfinals and semi-finals will be held on December 11, and the final on December 12.

The FIFAe World Cup Console matches will be played in a 2v2 format using the eFootball 2025 game on PC, using PlayStation 5 controllers, while the FIFAe World Cup Mobile matches will be played using the same game on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G phone.

The group stage and quarterfinal matches of India will be streamed live on the official Indian Football channels on YouTube and Twitch).

FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball Console fixtures:

December 9:

3 pm IST: India vs Korea Republic

3.30 pm IST: Spain vs India

4.30 pm IST: India vs France

December 10:

3 pm IST: Poland vs India

3.30 pm IST: India vs Malaysia

4 pm IST: Netherlands vs India

4.45 pm IST: India vs Indonesia

5.15 pm IST: England vs India

December 11: Quarter-finals and semi-finals

December 12: Final

FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball Mobile fixtures:

December 9:

8.45 pm IST: India vs England

9 pm IST: Japan vs India

9.15 pm IST: Indonesia vs India

9.30 pm IST: Spain vs India

December 10:

10.15 pm IST: India vs Korea Republic

10.30pm IST: India vs Costa Rica

10.45 pm IST: Brazil vs India

December 11: Quarter-finals and semi-finals

December 12: Final. (ANI)

