New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): India U-17 Women's National Team head coach Thomas Dennerby is hopeful that his side can play to their strengths in their next match against Chile, as they look to make a comeback after a defeat against Italy.

India are set to face Chile in Aquileia, Italy in their second match of the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament on Friday at 10 PM IST.

"Chile are a technical team that is comfortable with the ball. But I think that they are not as strong and quick as the Italian girls that we faced in our last game, though they are super talented," said Dennerby on the eve of India's clash against Chile.

"We need to play to our strengths and defend as a team, and use the speed that we have up front," he continued. "Our midfield needs to feed the forwards with good balls and help them get behind the opposition back line as much as we can. If we can handle that, hopefully, we can create some good chances and have a good game."

With the matches coming thick and fast, Dennerby will be looking to change things around, while also taking up a more attacking approach against Chile.

"We will probably change things around a bit. We will try not to be as defensive as we were against Italy in our last match, and of course, since the gap between the matches is so short, there will be some changes in our team as well," Dennerby quipped.

While India suffered a 0-7 loss against Italy in their first match of the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament on Wednesday, the Young Tigresses will hope to turn things around.

"I hope the girls will come out with a good mentality in the next game. It always starts from 0-0, and we should work with that mentality," stated the 62-year-old. "This was the first time that this batch played together as a team in an international match, and it can only be a learning experience against such a good side as Italy."(ANI)

