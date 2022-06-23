Paul Pogba is reportedly nearing a return to Juventus. The French midfielder, who was released by Manchester United few weeks ago, has been heavily tipped to make a return in Bianconeri colours this season. He had a great start to last season but failed to cope with injury, which shortened his game time at the club. After leaving for a then-record fee, the Frenchman is slated to become one of Juventus' most significant signings of the summer transfer window. It has been learnt that Pogba only wanted to join Juventus after leaving Manchester United, despite being linked several times for a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.Liverpool Bids Adieu To Sadio Mane as the Senegalese Leaves The Reds For Bayern Munich

According to a report, Pogba would have his medical at the club in July and subsequently, his move to the Juventus would be confirmed. Noted football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the player's agent would meet with Juventus officials tomorrow (June 24) to negotiate the terms of his impending contract at Bianconeri. The deal seems to be done at the moment with official paperwork and a few other formalities left.

The midfielder, who is ranked among Europe's best, won four Serie A titles with Juventus in a successful spell after leaving United in 2011. It was earlier reported that he is set to pen a four-year del at Juventus.

