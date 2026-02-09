New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The India U17 men's team will play two friendly matches against Turkey in Antalya, on February 10 and 12, 2026. Blue Colts head coach Bibiano Fernandes has named a 24-member travelling squad for the games, according to an AIFF release.

India are preparing for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, the draw for which will be held on February 12. Earlier this month, India played two friendly games against Tajikistan U17 in Margao, winning 4-2 and drawing 0-0.

Turkey are preparing for the UEFA European Under-17 Championship 2026 and FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Turkiye are two-time former champions of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship and semi-finalists at the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2005.

India U17 men's squad for friendlies in Turkey:

Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Shubham Poonia.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom.

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam.

Head coach: Bibiano FernandesAssistant coach: Subham RabhaGoalkeeping coach: Parshuram SalwadiStrength and conditioning coach: Karan Mane

India U17 men's friendly match schedule:14:30 IST, February 10: Turkey vs India14:30 IST, February 12: Turkey vs India

Venue: Emirhan Sports Center, Manavgat, Antalya.

Earlier, India U17 women's team showed their mettle in the final of the SAFF U19 Women's Championship, defeating Bangladesh U19s 4-0 in the final of the tournament at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium, on Saturday, February 7. (ANI)

